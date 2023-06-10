After Ladakh, China builds new structures along Uttarakhand border; Govt mum, Congress flags the issue
Based on the analysis of the images received through satellite, India Today has claimed that the Chinese army is setting up military villages near the Uttarakhand border at “a rapid speed”
In a setback to the Modi government, which refused to acknowledge Chinese incursion in Ladakh till today, it has come to the fore that China has built new structures along the Uttarakhand border, repeating a tactic adopted in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.
Based on the analysis of the images received through satellite, India Today has claimed that the Chinese army is setting up military villages near the Uttarakhand border at “a rapid speed”.
“Analysis of commercial satellite pictures suggests these structures were built at a rapid speed. In some cases, about 100 structures were raised over a period of one month,” reads the report published by India Today.
“Almost 40 km away from the Pulam Sumda in Uttarkashi, such structures started showing up between April and May 2022. Incidents of increased activity in another region towards the east near Barahoti have been reported in the past too. Barahoti has frequently reported face-offs between Chinese and Indian troops in different areas. This would suggest the Chinese are enhancing their military presence across the sector,” stated the report.
However, the Modi government, which leaves no opportunity related to border security to milk for political gains, has remained silent over the issue.
Foreign minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday, downplayed the issue when asked during a presser, stating, “The issue with China was not about territory”.
“The issue is of forward deployment. Both armies are standing very close to each other. And this could lead to violence the way it did in Galwan,” Jaishankar added.
On the other hand, Congress has flagged the issue prominently. Congress president, “Our territorial integrity is being impinged upon by audacious Chinese military construction at the LAC, now in Uttrakhand!” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.
“The nation is paying a heavy price for Modi ji’s clean chit to China. China should be confronted strategically together, and not by making hollow boasts!” said the Congress party president.
It is worth recalling here that PM Modi in June 2020--four days after a clash in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh killed 20 Indian soldiers--had said that no one had entered or was occupying Indian territory.
Modi’s denial has encouraged China to deny any transgression in Ladakh, defence experts believe.
Rahul Gandhi and the Conggress party have persistently raised the issue of the Chinese incursion in Ladakh, but the government either tried to deflect the issue or remained silent.
Even a discussion on the subject was not allowed in Parliament by the Modi government.
India-Chine recently held the 18th round of military talks to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but the impasse continued.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines