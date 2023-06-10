After Ladakh, China builds new structures along Uttarakhand border; Govt mum, Congress flags the issue

In a setback to the Modi government, which refused to acknowledge Chinese incursion in Ladakh till today, it has come to the fore that China has built new structures along the Uttarakhand border, repeating a tactic adopted in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on the analysis of the images received through satellite, India Today has claimed that the Chinese army is setting up military villages near the Uttarakhand border at “a rapid speed”.

“Analysis of commercial satellite pictures suggests these structures were built at a rapid speed. In some cases, about 100 structures were raised over a period of one month,” reads the report published by India Today.