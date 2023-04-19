After losing national party status, Mamata requested Amit Shah to repeal EC decision: Suvendu

"However, the Home Minister clearly told her that commission's decision cannot be reverted by him since ECI is an autonomous body," Adhikari said while addressing a rally at Singur in Hooghly district.



Till the time of filing of this report, no reaction came from the Chief Minister to Adhikari's claims.



However, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh rubbished the claims made by Adhikari, saying: "These are blatant attempts to spread falsehood by a traitor who along with his family members emerged in the political scenario of the state as by-products of the movement led by Mamata Banerjee against forceful land acquisition in Singur and Nandigram."