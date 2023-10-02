After massive stir, 4 held in Manipur in connection with killings of 2 students

Four suspects in the murder of two young students in Manipur were arrested on Sunday by the CBI and other security forces, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said.

He said that on the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a special CBI team led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, along with five officers, have been camping in Manipur since September 27.

"Today (Sunday), a combined team of CBI, Army, Assam Rifles, and state security forces have arrested four suspects from Churachandpur district in connection with the murder of two young students. This is a major breakthrough to the heinous crime of two students’ killing," Biren Singh told the media.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Home Minister has assured him that the case of the murder of two young students would be dealt with seriously and the perpetrators would be punished appropriately.