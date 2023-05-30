After meeting Kharge, Gehlot hopes to work together with Pilot

When pressed further, he said: "Last evening's meeting was called to sort out issues and to give a joint fight in the state."



The Chief Minister said that a position was not important for me. "I have been the Chief Minister thrice in my life and I ask everyone to keep patience".



"And I have also been a minister for three times and the party has given me everything. Today it's my duty to do the work that the high command wants which is to win the election and play the role that they want to do. I have made all the schemes for the people," Gehlot said, adding that trust is earned by giving trust.



"You win trust by giving trust. If everyone will work together then our government will be repeated. If you will remain loyal to the party then as Sonia Gandhi had said in the Convention that the one who keeps patience gets a chance someday," he added.