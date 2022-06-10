After NIA raids in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, central agencies take up probe

In a press statement, the NIA said that a person Sathick Batcha, alias Icama Sadik of Myladuthurai, had hatched a conspiracy along with four others for threatening the public and police. They had also attempted to murder police personnel during a raid on February 21, 2022.



Notably, raids were conducted at nine places in Chennai, Myladuthurai, and Karaikkal by the NIA on Thursday that led to the seizure of certain incriminating documents based on which the central agencies have commenced probe.



The accused on whose premises raids were conducted had also floated certain organisations like the "Khilafah Party of India", "Khilafah Front of India" and "Intellectual Students of India", the documents on these were seized during the raids.



The central agencies are investigating on the antecedents of people who were involved with these movements. Sources informed IANS that after the Coimbatore blasts and the subsequent crackdown of organisations like Al-Umah, the modus operandi has been to work in a low profile and conduct nefarious activities across the state.



Several Hindu organisation leaders were targetted and killed in the state, including the serving state general secretary of the BJP and practicing Chartered Accountant V. Ramesh was hacked to death on July 19, 2013. Several other Hindu outfit leaders were killed and paper organisations had taken up the responsibility of these killings.