After Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

According to the schedule shared by the Congress, there will be a break near the Birla International School, Pampore and the night halt will be at the truck yard in Pantha Chowk in the outskirts of Srinagar.

The historical yatra, started from Kanyakumari in September, will enter Srinagar after passing through 12 states spanning a distance of nearly 3500 kilometres, covered in 150 days.

Observers believe Mufti joining Bharat Jodo Yatra will not only boost PDP’s political fortune in the state and gather support for the restoration of the Article 370 but will benefit the grand old party Congress also.