After pink eye, Delhi doctors report 50% rise in joints pain & arthritis

After a severe bout of conjunctivitis and viral fever, the national capital is witnessing a 50 per cent increase in people suffering from arthritis and joint pain over the last week.

Arthritis is defined as inflammation of one or more joints, causing pain and stiffness that can worsen with age.

"We are observing about a 50 per cent rise in patients coming to us in OPD with complaints of knee pain and joint pain," said Dr L Tomar, Senior Director and Unit head, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of patients coming to the OPD with joint pain," added Dr Uma Kumar, Head of Department of Rheumatology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

The doctors said that the condition is prevalent not only among the elderly above the age of 60 years but also younger people around the age of 30 years are coming with joint related problems.