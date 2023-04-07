After Ram Navami clashes, Hanuman Jayanti celebrated peacefully in Bengal

The Hanuman Jayanti celebrations passed off peacefully in West Bengal as security forces maintained a strict vigil across the state to avoid a rerun of the violence that marked the Ram Navami festival last week.

Following a Calcutta High Court order, three companies of central armed police forces were deployed in parts of Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore to assist the state police in maintaining law and order during the day.

"The celebrations have been peaceful. No untoward incident happened," a senior police official said.

The peaceful Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in presence of central forces were in sharp contrast to the violence and arson during the Ram Navami festival in Howrah and Hooghly, sparking a fresh war of words between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.

The saffron camp questioned the administrative capabilities of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. The TMC, on the other hand, claimed that while the BJP leaders “fomented trouble” during Ram Navami, they behaved like “good boys” on Hanuman Jayanti on realising that the violence was backfiring politically on the party.