After Reasi terror attack, Congress questions Centre's J&K peace claims

The Congress on Monday, 10 June, questioned the Centre over its claims of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Condemning the terror attack in Jammu in which 10 pilgrims were killed and 33 injured, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "We are arrogantly told that there’s peace in Kashmir. We want to ask if peace in Kashmir can only come through cheap political one-upmanship."

He further said, "No peace for daily wagers; no peace for Kashmiri Pandits; no peace for local residents; no peace for tourists; no peace for security forces; no peace for pilgrims."