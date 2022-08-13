After SC intervention, Patna HC recalls suspension of POCSO judge

A bench comprising justices U. U. Lalit and Ravindra Bhat told the counsel representing the high court: "Our sincere advice is to drop everything. If you don't want to, we'll go threadbare into it..". The bench said unless there are allegations of corruption and malafide only then disciplinary action is justified.



Advocate Gaurav Agarwal, representing the high court, submitted that he would inform the high court. "There shouldn't be overzealousness to punish," Justice Bhat had added. Senior advocate Vikas Singh represented Rai in the apex court. Singh said his client was willing to submit a statement to the high court rebutting the charges against him.



The top court orally told the high court's counsel, "He's only following up on his orders, extremely unfair on him...It sends a bad message to others, who are otherwise efficient".