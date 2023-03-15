After Sisodia was arrested, I realized country should have educated PM: Kejriwal

Sounding the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took swipes at Narendra Modi over the arrests of his colleagues and said the country needed an "educated prime minister". Speaking at a `Jansabha' gathering in Bhopal, he promised free electricity, education and health facilities if his party came to power in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh where Assembly elections are due by year-end. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. .

“People of Madhya Pradesh have given enough opportunities to both the Congress and BJP which ruled the state for 45 and 30 years, respectively. Just give a chance to AAP, and as in Delhi and Punjab, we will provide free electricity, education and health facilities to the people of the state,” Kejriwal said. He then referred to his party colleague and former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in an alleged corruption case. “The day the Prime Minister sent Manish Sisodia to jail, I felt it is absolutely necessary to have an educated prime minister in the country to understand the importance of education,” he said.