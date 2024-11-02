After slight improvement in morning, Delhi's air quality falls into 'very poor' category again

The pollution situation deteriorated in Delhi on Saturday, with the air quality falling into the "very poor" category again after showing improvement in the morning.

The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 316, worsening from 290 recorded in the morning.

Air pollution levels reached the "severe" category (AQI above 400) at Anand Vihar, while the 27 other monitoring stations in the city recorded the AQI in the "very poor" category, with levels above 300.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (330) also recorded the AQI in the "very poor" category.

However, Gurugram (209), Greater Noida (250) and Noida (269) recorded slightly better AQI levels, falling in the "poor" category, while Faridabad's AQI (166) was in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.