After three days halt, bulldozer rolls near Delhi's Rithala metro station

After three days of halt, the Municipal Corporation continued with the ongoing demolition drive against illegal encroachment in the national capital on Tuesday.



As per latest reports, the drive is underway in the area of ward No 28 (from Rithala metro station to sector 24 traffic light) where encroachments are being razed to the ground.



The demolished structures were illegally constructed on the pavement of the main road, i.e., on government land.