After two years of pandemic, Maharashtra to breathe free of all Covid curbs

The decision was taken unanimously at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Thackeray this afternoon in view of the huge decline in Covid-19 cases as the third wave is on its last legs after four months.



However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has recommended physical distancing and voluntary wearing of face-masks as a precaution, though there will be no penalties for defaulters.



Ministers and top Leaders of the MVA allies, Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress like Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Anil Parab, Dilip Walse-Patil, Jayant Patil, Prof. Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh and others warmly welcomed the move.



The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders like Atul Bhatkalkar, Ram Kadam and others also lauded the decision but some termed it as 'belated'.



Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that with the state becoming free of restrictions, people can celebrate Gudi Padva and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti with processions and the upcoming holy month of fasting Ramzan in full swing.



It may be recalled that the state had gone into a lockdown on March 24, 2020, followed by the nationwide lockdown, and after the first few months of stringent restrictions, the curbs were lifted in stages during the first, second and third waves.