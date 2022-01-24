After unseasonal rain, Mumbai under a thick haze layer

The maximum temperature of Mumbai's Santacruz stood at 23.8 degrees Celsius, which is lowest in the last 10 years.



The dip in temperature was a result of the cloudy sky over north Konkan. It brought day time temperatures to as low as 23-24 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest maximum temperature in the last 10 years or maybe more, for the month of January.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that after affecting normal life in Karachi, a massive dust storm headed towards Gujarat and south Rajasthan on Saturday evening and it may continue to have an effect till next 12 hours.



Karachi was caught off guard on Saturday morning when a dust storm that travelled from Pakistan's west disturbed the normal life there with visibility reduced to less than or about 500 metres.



"Saurashtra coast has been getting dust rising winds from afternoon. Dwarka station reported 400 m visibility, at Porbandar, wind speed was more than 10 km per hour with visibility of less than 1 km," the IMD said.