Agitation to continue till dues of Bengal's people are realised: TMC’s Abhishek

The TMC general secretary said that though the state government had sent verified lists of beneficiaries in December 2022, the Centre is yet to make payments.

"If anyone is found guilty of corruption in a 100-day work or housing scheme, let action be taken against them, but why is money to the beneficiaries stopped?" he asked.

The BJP has been asserting that the payments were stopped due to "irregularities".

Banerjee also demanded the arrest of Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh following the deaths of three children in Bankura district recently, claiming that their family did not get financial assistance under the government housing scheme.

Banerjee claimed that Giriraj Singh has expressed his inability to meet the TMC representatives as he would not be in Delhi, he is scheduled to meet BJP MPs from Bengal.

"This again establishes the step-motherly attitude of BJP towards Bengal," said the TMC leader, considered number two in the party.