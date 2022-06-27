Agnipath: Congress 'Satyagraha' in all assembly seats today, asks govt to withdraw "Tuglaqi" move

"The leader who said that Agniveers will be employed in BJP offices as guards should be sacked by the prime minister and the PM must apologise," Gohil demanded.



Addressing another press conference at the PCC headquarters in Jaipur, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda also attacked the Centre over the Agnipath scheme and called the government a "copycat" for importing ideas from foreign nations to draft policies.



"The government has adopted the attitude of a 'Nakalchi Bandar (copycat)' but this is Hindustan. Sometimes it (the government) gives the example of America in the context of agriculture laws and at other times talks about Israel in reference to military service," he said.



Several states witnessed protests, including unbridled violence, after the scheme was announced on June 14. It envisages recruiting in the armed forces youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.



The Congress had observed a peaceful Satyagraha at Jantar-Mantar in New Delhi and also in various states on the issue on June 20.



Congress MPs had also taken out a peaceful march from Parliament against Agnipath and a delegation of senior leaders submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to withdraw the controversial scheme. The president is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.