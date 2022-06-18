Agnipath protest continues in Bihar, stone pelting in Patna's suburb

Amid the call for Bihar bandh against the central government's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in military services, incidents of violence continued across several districts on Saturday.



Protesters are demanding a rollback of the scheme.



The violent mob set an observatory of Aryabhatta college located near Taregana railway station in Masaurhi in Patna's suburb on Saturday on fire. The mob also pelted stones at the police party on the road adjoining Taregana railway station.