Agnipath protest: Violence erupts in Jehanabad despite Bihar Bandh; 260 arrested in Uttar Pradesh

A large number of police forces have been deployed across these districts, as well as in the state capital Patna.



The call for the bandh came by different youth organisations of the state came amid the violence sweeping Bihar since the last three days, with many railway properties attacked and destroyed.



On Friday, a mob set part of the Danapur railway station in Patna district on fire.

In Uttar Pradesh, Six FIRs registered across four districts in connection with protests against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. 260 people arrested so far.

(with agency inputs)