Agnipath rocks Bihar assembly

Bihar Assembly was adjourned till 2 pm, less than half an hour after commencement of proceedings on Monday, when the House plunged into turmoil over an adjournment motion against Agnipath moved by the opposition which also, called the scheme a dictatorial step by the Prime Minister.





Proceedings began at 11 am, amid vociferous demands by opposition MLAs that the adjournment motion of Lalit Yadav (RJD) and Ajeet Sharma (Congress) be accepted right away.



Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha initially pleaded that the matter be raised after the Question Hour was over but allowed Yadav and Sharma to read out the text of the motion to pacify the opposition.