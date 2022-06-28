Agnipath row continues to rock Bihar assembly

Row over the Agnipath scheme continued to rock Bihar assembly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday when the opposition's persistent demands for a debate were rejected by the Chair maintaining that the matter fell outside the purview of the House.

The proceedings began at 11 AM on a raucous note with members of the RJD-led opposition raising slogans against the new scheme of recruitment in the armed forces.

They also urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present in the House, to "break silence" (chuppi todo) on the issue.