Agnipath row: Security beefed up at railways stations, trains cancelled in Tamil Nadu

Riot control vehicles are on standby at major railway stations and the Fire department is also being alerted at all major railway station premises.



The trains have been cancelled from Chennai Central railway station due to the Agnipath issue.



Tamil Nadu is relatively calm over the Agnipath issue and except for Tiruppur, there have not been any other instance of protests in the state.



In Tiruppur, protesters shouted slogans and left without causing any damage to public property.



However, security forces are on high alert following intelligence inputs from both the Centre and the state over a possibility of violence spreading to all parts of Tamil Nadu.