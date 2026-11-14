A Band-aid for a deep injury

Vijay Kumar, who served in the Indian Army’s Corps of Military Police for 24 years before retiring to his village Charkula in Uttar Pradesh, is a disillusioned man. A third-generation fauji, he has two sons who joined the army. The elder enlisted as a jawan for a fixed tenure of 24 years; the younger, Adesh Kumar, signed up as an Agniveer under the four-year Agnipath scheme. After training, Adesh was posted to Arunachal Pradesh. On 24 March, he was killed in crossfire between Chinese and Indian forces.

Kumar has many questions about his son’s death. “We were told there have been no exchanges of fire between Indian and Chinese soldiers. If so, how did my son get injured? I am suspicious of the circumstances under which he died. He died on a holiday, the very day he was to go on leave for his brother’s wedding. When his body was brought home, no one from the government came to offer us a word of comfort.”

He adds, “We were given his insurance money and dues as an Agniveer, and informed he would receive the remaining amount after the court of inquiry. When regular soldiers die, they are treated as martyrs and given a befitting send-off. Not so with Agniveers. What status do they have, if any?”

Sohan Singh and his wife Chandravati live in Mathura district with their two sons. The elder is a regular jawan on permanent commission, the younger an Agniveer. Chandravati says, “Where are the employment opportunities? Young boys opt for whatever they can get. While my elder son received several marriage proposals and is now married, we have not received a single proposal for our younger son. No one wants an unemployed son-in-law.”