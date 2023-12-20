Agnipath scheme bulldozed through without meaningful consultations: Congress

At a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi weeks after becoming the Army chief, General Naravane sounded out in early 2020 about the "Tour of Duty" scheme for inducting soldiers for short tenures but months later, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) came up with a formulation with a much wider scope to include all the three services.

This is what General Naravane has written in his memoir, titled "Four Stars of Destiny", while elaborating on the birth of the Agnipath scheme -- considered India's most radical military recruitment policy.

After the formulation of the new scheme, General Naravane has said the Army was "taken by surprise by this turn of events, but for the Navy and Air Force, it came like a bolt from the blue".

"When I had first sounded out the prime minister about the Tour of Duty scheme, it was more on the lines of a short-service option at the soldier level, similar to the Short Service Commission scheme for officers that was already in vogue," the former Army chief has written.