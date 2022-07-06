Agnipath Scheme: Shortlisted candidates move Delhi HC, seek previous recruitment

The plea filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the decision to annul the entire selection process which has reached the final stage only so that the new Agnipath Scheme policy can be applied by restarting the selection is an arbitrary decision.



"The cancellation of the recruitment process initiated via 2019 notification is wholly illegal, arbitrary as well as violative of the rights of the petitioners guaranteed under Article 16(1) of the Constitution," the plea said.



"There is no gainsaying that the Petitioners who have applied for the post have a legitimate expectation that their result would be declared and consequently be appointed if they are considered fit for the posts," the plea read.