Agrarian crisis due to BJP's anti-farmer policies: Bhupinder Hooda

Congress veteran and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who met farmer leaders, including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)'s Rakesh Tikait, several times for consultation over their issues believes the agrarian crisis in the country is due to anti-farmer policies of the BJP governments -- both in the Centre and its ruled states.



Talking to IANS on Saturday over the phone about the Congress' strategy, he said the party is committed not only to increasing agricultural production but also taking measures for the welfare of the farmers, workers and artisans dependent on agriculture.



Hooda, who is chiefly responsible for the paradigm shift in the approach of parties towards agriculture from production to farmer centric, advocated for giving the farmers and workers a distinct human entity and dignity other than a mere component workforce for the agricultural production.



The Congress is now committed to not only increasing agricultural production but also to taking measures for the welfare of the farmers, workers and artisans dependent on agriculture. For this, the party has resolved to establish Rashtriya Kisan Kalyan Kosh for this purpose, he said.