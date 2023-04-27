Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, meeting held to discuss security measures in Jammu

With annual Amarnath Yatra set to begin from July, a meeting of various security and intelligence agencies was held on Thursday to discuss security measures and deployment of troops in the Jammu region.

The two-month pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 1 and will continue till August 31.

The journey can be undertaken through two routes -- the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.