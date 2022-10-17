Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' category

Just a week ahead of Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital has dipped to the 'poor' category, and in some areas it was recorded as 'severe'.

According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) on Sunday, the AQI in Delhi will remain in the 'poor' category till Wednesday and the subsequent six days.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the AQI of Anand Vihar was recorded at 428 or the 'severe' category on Monday.

Meanwhile, the areas under the 'poor' category were Patparganj (251), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (247), IGI Airport (242), ITO (250), Nehru Nagar (252), at RK Puram (268), and Siri Fort (213).