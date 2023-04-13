Ahead of Eid, Srinagar small businesses say losses mounting due to smart city construction work

"Businesses are suffering due to the construction work. With just eight days left for Eid, this place would have been teeming with shoppers, but this year, there is no footfall as people cannot come here," Aijaz Ahmad, who deals in dry fruits, told PTI.



Dates and other Ramzan specialities like 'sewaiyyan' used to sell like hot cakes earlier but this year, sales have been severely affected.



"Ramzan and Eid used to be full of activity. But due to the construction work under the smart city project, businesses has been severely affected as people cannot come to Lal Chowk," Bashir Ahmad, another dry fruit dealer, added.