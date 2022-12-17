Ahead of G20 event, Mumbai covered up in sheets

This is not the first time that Indian authorities have attempted to hide slums and areas struck by poverty before major international events or visits by foreign dignitaries.

The same was witnessed in Gujarat too when Donald Trump, former President of USA, was invited by the PM Narendra Modi to showcase the state as a symbol of achievements.

India chairs the Group of 20 ( G20) economies this year and a three day meeting in Mumbai which began on December 13, concluded on December 16 with many international delegates participating in the event.

But Mumbai city, used to hosting many international events and leaders, this time witnessed something strange -- Municipal authorities attempting to cover up its slums and airbrush them from sight.