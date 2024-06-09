Ahead of Modi's swearing-in ceremony, Indian Youth Congress protests NEET-UG results in Delhi

As the Modi government prepares for its 3.0 swearing-in ceremony, the India Youth Congress (IYC) took to the streets in New Delhi to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam results.

On Sunday, IYC workers voiced their discontent regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) results. The exam has been marred by allegations of irregularities and a potential paper leak after 67 students achieved a percentile of 99.99 per cent.

Concerns arose when 67 students secured the top rank, with six of these top scorers having appeared at the same examination centre.

Demanidng investigation into the 'scam', IYC president Srinivas BV said that the government should reconduct the examination.

"What kind of NEET exam was this in which 67 students got the first rank? Arresting IYC workers will not solve anything, this fight will continue until 24 lakh youth get justice," said Srinivas BV.