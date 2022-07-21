Ahead of Sonia's questioning by ED, Congress says police not allowing media to enter AICC headquarters

Ahead of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party alleged on Thursday that the Delhi Police is preventing the media from entering the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and said this "high-handedness" reflects the mindset of the Narendra Modi government.

The opposition party is set to stage protests across the country against the questioning of its chief and has slammed the agency's action against its top leadership as "political vendetta".

"From the early hours of this morning the Delhi Police -- obviously taking orders from the Union Home Minister -- is preventing the media from entering the Congress party headquarters," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.