Ahead of taking oath, TN minister TRB Rajaa meets CM Stalin

TRB Rajaa, the MLA from Manargudi, is the son of senior DMK leader and former Union minister TR Baalu.



The new minister is to take his oath of office on Thursday (May 11) at 10.30 a.m. at the Raj Bhavan.



Tamil Nadu Dairy minister, SM Nasser, was dropped from the cabinet.



Sources in the DMK, however, told IANS that there could be another minor reshuffle in which the state finance minister, PTR Thiagarajan will be divested of finance and will be given a minor portfolio.