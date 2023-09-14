Ahmedabad court rejects Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh's plea in defamation case, upholds summons

Ahmedabad sessions court on Thursday declined to quash the summons issued to two AAP leaders – Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh – by a trial court in Ahmedabad in a defamation case.

A comprehensive order elaborating the court's decision is expected to be made public later in the day.

The decision came from the court of Additional Sessions Judge J.M. Brahmbhatt, who dismissed the criminal revision applications filed by the two leaders.

These applications had contested the summons issued by an Ahmedabad magistrate court. Both Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and MP Singh are facing a criminal defamation case in the city.

Initially, they were summoned to appear before the court on April 15 and were subsequently issued fresh summons on May 23.