Ahmedabad: In 'Drishyam' rerun, man buried under kitchen floor; wife, two others absconding

In a series of events reminiscent of the popular Malayalam film Drishyam (also remade in Hindi), Ahmedabad Police have exhumed skeletal remains believed to be of a man who was allegedly murdered and buried beneath the kitchen floor of his home nearly a year ago, officials said on Wednesday. The incident recalls the plot of the film, in which a murder victim is buried underneath the floor of a newly constructed police station.

The victim, identified as Samir Ansari, had been missing for several months, and the case came to light following a tip-off to the crime branch.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Ajit Rajian said Ansari was allegedly killed by his wife Ruby with the help of her purported boyfriend Imran Vaghela, and two of Vaghela’s relatives.

The trio allegedly cut the body into pieces and concealed these under the kitchen floor of the couple’s residence in the city's Sarkhej area. Police said the crime is suspected to have been linked to an extramarital relationship.

Vaghela has been arrested, while Ruby and two of Vaghela’s relatives, identified as Rahim and Mohsin, are absconding. Human remains recovered from the site have been sent for forensic examination and DNA analysis, police added.

Ansari, originally from Bihar, had been living in Ahmedabad since 2016. He reportedly worked as a mason and lived at Ahmedi Row House with Ruby, whom he had married after a romantic relationship. The couple have two children.