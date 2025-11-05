Ahmedabad: In 'Drishyam' rerun, man buried under kitchen floor; wife, two others absconding
Police say victim’s wife, her alleged partner and his relatives accused of murder; skeletal remains exhumed after nearly a year
In a series of events reminiscent of the popular Malayalam film Drishyam (also remade in Hindi), Ahmedabad Police have exhumed skeletal remains believed to be of a man who was allegedly murdered and buried beneath the kitchen floor of his home nearly a year ago, officials said on Wednesday. The incident recalls the plot of the film, in which a murder victim is buried underneath the floor of a newly constructed police station.
The victim, identified as Samir Ansari, had been missing for several months, and the case came to light following a tip-off to the crime branch.
Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Ajit Rajian said Ansari was allegedly killed by his wife Ruby with the help of her purported boyfriend Imran Vaghela, and two of Vaghela’s relatives.
The trio allegedly cut the body into pieces and concealed these under the kitchen floor of the couple’s residence in the city's Sarkhej area. Police said the crime is suspected to have been linked to an extramarital relationship.
Vaghela has been arrested, while Ruby and two of Vaghela’s relatives, identified as Rahim and Mohsin, are absconding. Human remains recovered from the site have been sent for forensic examination and DNA analysis, police added.
Ansari, originally from Bihar, had been living in Ahmedabad since 2016. He reportedly worked as a mason and lived at Ahmedi Row House with Ruby, whom he had married after a romantic relationship. The couple have two children.
According to police, a crime branch officer received information around three months ago that Ansari had not been seen in the area for a long time and that no missing complaint had been filed.
After local inquiries, police detained Vaghela, who allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning. Vaghela reportedly claimed Ruby planned the killing after domestic disputes escalated when Ansari confronted her over her alleged affair.
Police said the floor was dug up in the presence of an executive magistrate, and remains were recovered from beneath a cemented kitchen surface. Ruby is alleged to have continued living in the house for months after the incident before moving out with her children.
A search is underway for the absconding accused, and further investigation is in progress, police said.
