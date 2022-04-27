Ahmedabad's Covid-19 response features in UN disaster report

Ahmedabad's response during Covid-19 disaster during 2020 was a result of historical socio-economic realities and recurrence of a similar outbreak would lead to comparable consequences if these underlying vulnerabilities were not addressed, a UN report on Disaster Risk Reduction said.



"Contemporary ways of understanding and assessing risk often consider the status quo and rarely look into how risk in systems has been shaped over a period of time. For example, in the context of Covid-19 in the old city of Ahmedabad, the percentages of population residing in a one-room household or with more than five people living in a household appeared to be dominant factors in the spread of the disease. This is the result of historical socioeconomic realities. Thus, recurrence of a similar outbreak would lead to comparable consequences if these underlying vulnerabilities were not addressed," the UN Disaster Risk Reduction report released late Tuesday night at New York said.



The Global Assessment Report (GAR2022) was released by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) ahead of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in May.



"An important takeaway for policymakers in this regard is to investigate such contemporary and historical causes of social and economic vulnerabilities, so they can be addressed through integration of risk reduction within contexts that perpetuate vulnerability and generate risk," the report said.