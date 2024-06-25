AI-based technology to be used for crowd management at Kumbh Mela 2025
The Urban Development Department said that over 1.5 lakh toilets will be made on the ground for the convenience of the pilgrims
The artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in crowd management and security at Kumbh Mela 2025, which would be organised in an area of 4000 hectares.
This year, the Uttar Pradesh government will use AI-based technologies and tools, apart from drones and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for crowd management at the upcoming mega event in Prayagraj.
According to state government sources, the scale of the event was expected to be unprecedented and therefore it was essential to create a benchmark in terms of security, cleanliness and convenience.
The AI-based equipment and techniques must be used to keep an eye on crowd density so that any possible clustering may be dispersed before the group upsets order in any pocket, said sources.
The Urban Development Department said that over 1.5 lakh toilets will be made on the ground for the convenience of the pilgrims. They added that more than 10,000 sanitation workers will be engaged to ensure that these toilets remain functional.
According to media sources, the police have also asked for special boats and safety equipment. Police officials said hi-tech equipment and drones will be purchased to avert any untoward situation.
With IANS inputs