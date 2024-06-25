AI-based technology to be used for crowd management at Kumbh Mela 2025

The artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in crowd management and security at Kumbh Mela 2025, which would be organised in an area of 4000 hectares.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government will use AI-based technologies and tools, apart from drones and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for crowd management at the upcoming mega event in Prayagraj.

According to state government sources, the scale of the event was expected to be unprecedented and therefore it was essential to create a benchmark in terms of security, cleanliness and convenience.