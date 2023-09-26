AI helps identify imposters in Uttar Pradesh SSSC exams

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition software has found several proxy candidates appearing for examination for the post of head servant conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

A total of eight proxy candidates were held, four in each of the two shifts held at different centres in Lucknow.

Two women, a resident of Mirzapur, and another of Ambedkar Nagar were arrested by Madiaon police, for appearing in place of the candidates.

They were booked under IPC 420 (dishonesty) and IPC 419 (cheating). “The women were caught when their ID and Aadhar card did not match the real candidate,” said a senior police officer.