AIADMK cadre jubilant after party breaks ties with BJP-led alliance

After AIADMK broke its ties with the BJP-led NDA, the party cadres and middle level leaders are jubilant at the party’s decision to leave the alliance.

K. Selvaraj, an ardent supporter of AIADMK from Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu told IANS that it was high time for the party to shelve its relationship with the BJP.

“AIADMK is a Dravidian political party and snapping ties with a political outfit that does not have anything common with us is good. We will now get a lot of support from all classes in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He said that AIADMK is a cadre base political party and has presence across Tamil Nadu with proven electoral credentials while the BJP is a non-entity in the state.

On Monday, 25 September, soon after AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K.P Munusamy announced the snapping of ties in front of the party state committee office, the workers celebrated and also burst fire to express their happiness.

AIADMK may now also get the support from the Muslim community, Dalits and OBCs.