AIADMK leadership tussle reaches Supreme Court after OPS moves plea

The division bench of the Madras High Court also said that there was no possibility of OPS and EPS working jointly again and that the single bench order has led to functional deadlock in the party.



The AIADMK has been in a bitter power struggle after the drubbing it received in the 2021 Assembly elections amid blamegame in the party.



With the powerful Thevar community providing all the backup for its poster boy, O. Panneerselvam (OPS), the verdict from the Supreme Court is more important for OPS as it can either make or break his political carrier.