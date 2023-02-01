AIADMK nominates former MLA Thennarasu for Erode East by-poll

AIADMK’s former lawmaker and Erode Urban district MGR Mandram secretary K S Thennarasu has been named as party candidate for Erode East Assembly by-poll by interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Wednesday.

He will take on the Congress heavyweight and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, backed by the ruling DMK.

After pinning hopes on the BJP, waiting for its support, Palaniswami decided to go ahead with his announcement today.