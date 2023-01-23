AICTE's study material to be accessible overseas, Council adopts Creative Common Licences

The All India Council for Technical Education has adopted the Creative Commons Licence which will help make its study material easily accessible for both Indian as well as overseas students.

A Creative Commons License is one of several public copyright licenses that enables free distribution of an otherwise copyrighted "work". It is used when an author wants to give other people the right to share, use, and build upon a work that he/she has created.

The license has been adopted in alignment with the UNESCO resolution of November 25, 2019 (Paris, France), on Open Educational Resources (OER).