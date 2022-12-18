AIIMS cyber attack: Delhi Police seeks data on Chinese hackers from CBI-Interpol

In a latest development in connection with the AIIMS server hacking case, the Delhi Police have written a letter to the Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking details on Chinese hackers through Interpol.



The Delhi Police have sought information about the IP address being used by the hackers.



"To contact Interpol we have to write to the CBI. We need information from Interpol in the case. CBI is the nodal agency to reach out to them. The hackers sent mails using certain IP addresses, we need details about those IP addresses. We want to know whether these IP addresses were used by any firm or individual," a source said.