AIIMS Delhi to soon join hands with other city govt hospitals for cross referral of patients

The new system will also ensure that patients who require primary and secondary healthcare services go to other hospitals, leaving ample room for the chronic and critically-ill patients to get specialized treatment at the AIIMS, he explained.



The other positive thing is that it will prevent inconvenience to the patients who have to shuttle between different hospitals looking for beds that often result in fatalities during transit, he said.



AIIMS would help these hospitals in terms of expertise and critical infrastructure and patients from AIIMS could be referred to these hospitals in case of unavailability of beds or after triaging has been completed as per needs of the patient, he added.



After the pilot project is started next month at two hospitals, other government hospitals and healthcare centres will be roped in and developed as "partner institutions" of AIIMS, to cater to the local population in different localities of Delhi.



"The aim is to develop super-specialty hospitals in different localities of the capital so that the burden on AIIMS could reduce and simultaneously people across the city could access healthcare near their homes at par with what they would have got at AIIMS," the official said.