AIKS leaders extend solidarity to Sonam Wangchuk, supporters

All India Kisan Sabha leaders on Wednesday met Sonam Wangchuk and other fasting activists, and extended support, saying Ladakh is being treated as a colony with "bureaucrats controlling policies in the ecologically sensitive region" from outside.

The Left-affiliated farmers' body urged more people to join the protesters' cause and "rise against the Modi-Shah government that is dangerous to democracy".

Climate activist Wangchuk and his supporters have been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan since 6 October, demanding a meeting with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss their demands.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) later issued a statement, supporting Ladakh's demands for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

"Since Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was dismantled, Ladakh has been treated like a colony, with outside bureaucrats controlling policies in the ecologically sensitive region. This has sparked massive protests, highlighting the failure of the BJP's policy of centralising power under corporate-bureaucratic control, which undermines India's federal principles," the AIKS said in a statement.