AIMIM leader claims stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in which Owaisi was travelling; police deny

A spokesperson of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has alleged that stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat train in which party president Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling in poll-bound Gujarat.

Police, however, denied the claim and said a probe was on into the incident which took place on Monday.

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan said the incident took place before the train reached Surat on Monday evening where Owaisi, the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, was scheduled to attend a public rally as part of his election campaigning in the state, where the Assembly polls are scheduled on December 1 and 5.