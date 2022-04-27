AIMPLB calls Uniform Civil Code as 'unconstitutional'

"The Uniform Civil Code issue has been brought up to divert attention from real issues and promote an agenda of hatred and discrimination. This anti-constitutional move is not acceptable to Muslims at all. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns this and urges the government to refrain from such actions," he said.



The AIMPLB's statement comes a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lauded the UCC as a good concept and said his government is open to implementing it.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also said a high-level committee will soon be set up to draft the UCC and communal peace in the state will not be allowed to be disrupted at any cost.