Air ambulance booking racket busted; man held, girlfriend absconding

According to police, through their web portal plenumair.in, the duo first duped their customers by collecting money under the false pretence of making air ambulance and private jet bookings, and then blocked them.

The accused have been identified as Navdeep Sandhu, a resident of Tilak Nagar and Prabhdeep Kaur, who is on the run.



A senior police official said that on February 5, Manu Arora, a resident of Shahdara, filed a complaint with the cyber police station.



He told the police that he was looking for an air ambulance from Guwahati to Hyderabad and paid plenumair.in a sum of Rs 4,24,500 for the same.

However, after receiving the payment from the complainant, the couple started making excuses like the flight has been cancelled and refused to refund his money.



They also stopped taking his calls later.