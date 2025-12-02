Air India calls operation of non-airworthy A320 ‘regrettable’ as DGCA launches probe

Air India has admitted that an Airbus A320 operated without a valid airworthiness certificate, calling the incident “regrettable” after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) opened an investigation into the lapse.

The aircraft flew at least eight times last month despite its airworthiness review certificate having expired, according to aviation officials. The lapse was detected only later, after which the plane was grounded. It remains out of service while the DGCA conducts its probe.

A Certificate of Airworthiness, issued by the DGCA, must be renewed annually and confirms that an aircraft is in a condition fit to fly. Operating a plane without the required approvals is considered a serious violation of safety regulations.