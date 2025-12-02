Air India calls operation of non-airworthy A320 ‘regrettable’ as DGCA launches probe
Air India says it remains “unwavering” in its commitment to safety, insisting that any breach of compliance protocols is “unacceptable”
Air India has admitted that an Airbus A320 operated without a valid airworthiness certificate, calling the incident “regrettable” after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) opened an investigation into the lapse.
The aircraft flew at least eight times last month despite its airworthiness review certificate having expired, according to aviation officials. The lapse was detected only later, after which the plane was grounded. It remains out of service while the DGCA conducts its probe.
A Certificate of Airworthiness, issued by the DGCA, must be renewed annually and confirms that an aircraft is in a condition fit to fly. Operating a plane without the required approvals is considered a serious violation of safety regulations.
In a statement on Tuesday, Air India said the matter was reported to the regulator as soon as it came to light. “An incident involving one of our aircraft operating without an airworthiness review certificate is regrettable,” a spokesperson said. The airline added that all personnel involved in the oversight have been suspended pending further review and that a full internal investigation is under way.
Air India said it remained “unwavering” in its commitment to safety and that any breach of compliance protocols was “unacceptable”.
The development comes months after Air India Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take-off on 12 June, killing all but one of the 241 people on board and causing further casualties on the ground. The airline has since said that 95 per cent of the affected families have received interim compensation.
The DGCA has not yet commented on when its inquiry into the A320 airworthiness lapse will be completed.
With IANS inputs
