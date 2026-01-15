Air India cancels US flights as Iran shuts airspace, delays hit Europe routes
Airlines reroute services to avoid Iranian skies, citing passenger safety amid rising regional tensions
Air India on Thursday cancelled several long-haul flights to the United States and warned of delays on certain European services after Iran closed its airspace, disrupting westbound operations from India.
At least three flights were called off, including two services from Delhi to New York and Newark and one from Mumbai to New York, according to a person familiar with the matter. The airline said the cancellations were linked to the emerging situation in Iran and the consequent airspace restrictions.
In a statement posted on X, Air India said flights that would normally overfly Iran were being diverted via alternative routes in the interest of passenger safety, a move that could lead to longer flying times and delays. “Some Air India flights where rerouting is currently not possible are being cancelled,” the carrier said, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers.
Iranian airspace is routinely used by Air India for services to both the United States and Europe. With that corridor unavailable, aircraft are being routed over Iraqi airspace, which significantly increases flight duration. According to the source, the longer routing means some US-bound flights cannot carry sufficient fuel to operate safely, forcing cancellations.
The disruption comes at a time when Air India is already operating extended routes on many westbound services due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, further complicating flight planning and schedules.
Other Indian carriers also reported knock-on effects. IndiGo said some of its international flights had been impacted by Iran’s sudden airspace closure and that teams were working to support affected passengers and offer alternative arrangements. SpiceJet similarly warned that a number of its services could face disruption.
The aviation upheaval follows rising tensions between Iran and the United States, fuelling concerns that the situation could deteriorate further and lead to prolonged airspace restrictions across the region.
With PTI inputs
