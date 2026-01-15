Air India cancels US flights as Iran shuts airspace, delays hit Europe routes

Air India on Thursday cancelled several long-haul flights to the United States and warned of delays on certain European services after Iran closed its airspace, disrupting westbound operations from India.

At least three flights were called off, including two services from Delhi to New York and Newark and one from Mumbai to New York, according to a person familiar with the matter. The airline said the cancellations were linked to the emerging situation in Iran and the consequent airspace restrictions.

In a statement posted on X, Air India said flights that would normally overfly Iran were being diverted via alternative routes in the interest of passenger safety, a move that could lead to longer flying times and delays. “Some Air India flights where rerouting is currently not possible are being cancelled,” the carrier said, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers.